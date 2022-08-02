Good to know the Rutland police will be receiving training from one of the weapon makers the U.S. Army has chosen for their new close contact assault rifles; the Sig Academy is part of Sig Sauer, a weapon-making company. At least the law enforcement officers may get a heads up as to what to expect on the streets in the next three to four years once the production is underway.
Patricia A. Schroeder
(0) comments
