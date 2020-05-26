Would it not be great to have a sign "No shirt, No shoes, No mask, No service" posted at stores and places of business? Would it not also be great if a sign like that were as accepted as the "No shirt, No shoes, No service" sign we are accustomed to seeing?
Wearing a mask in public is not a political statement. It is a sign of respect and concern. Respect and concern for another's health and safety. Respect and concern for another's family and friends. Respect and concern for your community.
Be mindful of others, show your concern, wear a mask in public. The health and safety of our community depends on it.
Patricia Schroeder
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.