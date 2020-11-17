Since Halloween, there have been 92 new cases in Rutland County of COVID-19. Halloween was two weeks gone on Saturday. Inside of two weeks, numbers in this entire state are climbing.
Everyone has the right to choose but, know this: Each and every one of you who refuses to wear a mask because you were told you have a medical condition or whatever your excuse, I will not tolerate that. Wear your damn masks. Nobody wants to wear them but we all want to get through this, too. Or you can be the problem and die off like Trump. Choose wisely.
Nick Searles
Rutland
