Adam Aucoin's article and Brenna Jepson's photos covering the Rutland High School Girl's Basketball game against BFA-St. Albans at Keefe Gymnasium in last Thursday's Rutland Herald are deserving of high praise.
The article accurately described the contributions of many Rutland players to the team's successful effort, and contained player and coach quotations which enlivened the writing. The action photos captured seven different Rutland players dribbling, shooting and rebounding which gave life to the overall team effort, and gave the players a photo to show friends and family who might have had the misfortune to miss this exciting game.
