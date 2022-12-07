Thank you, Joe Biden. Russia is losing in Ukraine. China is losing the battle against COVID. Iran is abolishing the morality police. We are out of Afghanistan. Jobs are up, gas is down and democracy is still alive. Thank you, Joe Biden.
Ronald Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.