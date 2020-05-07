High praise is due to Jennifer and Fred Bagley for writing the Commentary appearing in the May 5 edition of your paper. In presenting the underlying forces working to contribute to the displacement of Castleton University president, Karen Scolforo, a worthy and important service to the community was performed.
Harold H. Rosenzweig
Mendon
