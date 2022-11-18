Wealth and power shape public policy in ways that benefit the wealthy and the powerful. Like how we measure the economy. We measure prices, jobs and wages monthly — but not profits.

We measure the rate of inflation — how fast prices are rising. We measure jobs and wages. The Bureau of Labor Statistics provides monthly reports how many new jobs have been produced and what’s happened to wages in the previous month.

