It was implied in commentary by Nick Parker that Otter Valley students were recently threatened with expulsion merely for wearing Don't Tread on Me or Trump flags, and not because of misbehavior. I know people on the outside of these things from time to time may make such statements without actual information. I wonder if that was the case here.
David Searles
Rutland
