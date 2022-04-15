The United States has spent $13.6 billion helping Ukraine stave off Russia.
Russia has put "The Butcher" general who slaughtered civilians in Aleppo in charge. I wonder what it would have cost for the U.S. and NATO to enter WWIII and end it, as they maybe could have, in a shorter time frame, and put Putin and other countries with similar ambitions, in his and their place? I wonder if Russia would have used nuclear weapons or stood down?
I wonder the cost of human lives; woman and children being terrorized and raped; the murder of brave soldiers and citizens; the cost of Ukraine being traumatized with PTSD scars that will not likely heal for several decades; the cost of people in mass grief digging up mass graves and burying their loved ones and neighbors?
I wonder the cost of rebuilding thousands of homes and infrastructure that might be intact if we had sent air, sea and land support? I wonder what would have happened if NATO and the U.S. had entered the field, right at the start, when we saw it coming? I wonder what a strategic presence in the Black Sea and borders would have accomplished?
If Trump had been president, this would probably not have happened. Trump would have sent no money, no weapons, no humanitarian aid, no help at all, he would have sat on his hands and let Russia run right over Ukraine and rekindled his man-crush on Putin.
Tracy Reid
West Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.