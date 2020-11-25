This Thanksgiving will be a special opportunity for us all to take a step back and think about what is really important. It is important because we have so much to be thankful for.
I was struck by the news briefing given yesterday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of New York, when he reminded us to take time to be thankful for those who continue to work so that we can be home and be safe. His list included all of the health care workers, police EMS, firefighters and essential workers.
But we also must stop to thank those family and friends who have abandoned our traditional Thanksgiving celebrations, to stay home and keep us safe. This will be a special Thanksgiving where our spiritual connections mean more than our physical togetherness.
It is an opportunity for those who have enough, to think about those who are suffering from business and job loss, hunger and economic stress. It is especially important to put aside our differences and remember we are all in this together.
If we truly love this country, our community, friends and family, we will remember what is important and be thankful we are safe, our families and friends are safe, and continue to try to maintain our diligence in order to keep those who sacrifice for us daily, safe also.
It is a special opportunity to be thankful and think about what is really important.
Wishing everyone a wonderful, thoughtful and thankful Thanksgiving.
Alis Headlam
Rutland
