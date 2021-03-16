The Rutland Free Library announced it was no longer welcome to move to the old CSJ campus (Heartland, the development company, pulled out of the deal citing Act 250 concerns related to the community opposition).
If you were one of the vocal minority who wanted to keep the library on Court Street, this is your time to shine.
I’d suggest convening a committee as soon as possible to start aggressively pursuing grant funding. You’ve got somewhere around $10.8 million to raise to make the Court Street building functional as a modern library. A spacious children’s room, teen-specific space, parking suitable for families with young kids and actual handicapped parking are all good places to start.
After you’ve drained the pool of grant funding, start putting together a bond package for city voters — hopefully, you’ve found a lot of grant funding, because city voters hate spending money.
Make sure you keep the public and the library board in the loop — so excited to see what you can come up with for 10 Court St.
Karen McCalla
Rutland
