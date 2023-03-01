It’s hard to choose which is the most laughable among the multitude of falsehoods contained in the commentary penned by a Shrewsbury resident titled “Moreton wronged,” published in the Feb. 24 Herald print edition, but I guess I’d go with: “Mr. Moreton has … provided clear proof to the town of Wallingford of his ongoing renovations to his Wallingford home. …” As is usually the case with this author, he provides no evidence to back up his statement.

That’s because there is none.

