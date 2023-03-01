It’s hard to choose which is the most laughable among the multitude of falsehoods contained in the commentary penned by a Shrewsbury resident titled “Moreton wronged,” published in the Feb. 24 Herald print edition, but I guess I’d go with: “Mr. Moreton has … provided clear proof to the town of Wallingford of his ongoing renovations to his Wallingford home. …” As is usually the case with this author, he provides no evidence to back up his statement.
That’s because there is none.
In a shorter piece by a Wallingford resident on the same page, the author laments that a member of the Board of Civil Authority should have recused themselves from voting to remove Bruce Moreton from the Wallingford checklist because they had signed a petition in February 2022 — before they were duly elected to the board — asking the BCA to challenge his residency. Yet, there is no mention of any conflict with another board member — who was on the BCA in March 2022. That member’s spouse ran a joint campaign with Mr. Moreton previously, and the BCA member arrived with a letter from Mr. Moreton in hand before the board meeting of March 23, 2022, even convened. Subsequently, he declined to read the letter publicly.
Last Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Wallingford Select Board took action on a matter that was not on the agenda by voting to ask the BCA to reconsider its decision of Feb. 15 to remove Mr. Moreton from the checklist, a decision made after due process has gone on for almost a year, because he sent them a letter threatening legal action. Not the way the process works, people — you can’t keep bringing up a matter until you get your way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.