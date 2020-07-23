So Amazon will no longer sell Redskins merchandise. That move is calculated, disingenuous and an empty gesture. Want a typical Confederate flag? Amazon — $13.99, free shipping. Plenty of variants of the "stainless banner" and the less recognizable "stars and bars" available. Not your thing? How about a nice Soviet "hammer and sickle" flag? Plenty of those. Swastika flag? No can do, but plenty of merchandise featuring swastikas for your shopping pleasure. How about a nice anti-LGBTQ T-shirt? They've got it.
Pick your hate, Amazon has probably got a product for you. And it's all just a click away.
I wondered, "Does Amazon have any scruples whatsoever?" I'll be damned, they do. Their scruples include women's beauty products, dime store novels and the board game.
Regardless, corporate behemoths like Amazon will only act in a socially responsible way when they are called out for their digressions and it affects their bottom lines. Shop local when you can.
Alden Payne
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.