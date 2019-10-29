Thanks to everyone who participated in the 15th annual Wheels for Warmth tire collection and sale event last weekend. More than 1,000 people turned out over the three-day event. Hundreds of people recycled or donated their old tires, and safe tires were then sold at affordable prices so people could stay safe on the roads this winter. All proceeds go to Capstone Community Action to provide emergency heating assistance to households in need this winter.
A big thank you to Casella Waste Management, Casella Construction, VSECU, AT&T, Dubois Construction, AGC, Bourne’s Energy, VIANOR, WDEV, 802 Toyota, Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel and all the volunteers.
Over 15 years, Wheels for Warmth has recycled more than 35,000 tires, sold more than 20,000 safe tires and raised over $500,000 to benefit Capstone’s emergency heating program.
With gratitude,
Sue Minter
Executive Director
Capstone Community Action
