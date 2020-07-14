When arrogance rules, the chairman of a school board can:
— Without board approval, spend $2,300 of taxpayer dollars for the services of a Burlington attorney to challenge the health officer's authority to post COVID-19 required notices on the school entrances, only to find out the school staff posted the notices.
— Allow unsubstantiated complaints against staff to be aired publicly at a board meeting, with no notice to staff and no opportunity to respond.
— Make his own motion that masks not be required while in the school building. When informed the governor's order required masks for all teachers, staff and students while in the school building, he then makes his own motion that masks not be required at school board meetings. And the board approves it.
So to comply with the governor's orders that all teachers, staff and students wear masks while in the school building, teachers, staff and students who attend a school board meeting have to wear masks to protect the board, but board members do not have to wear masks to protect teachers, staff and students.
Rutland Town deserves better.
John Paul Faignant
Rutland Town
The writer is a Rutland Town selectman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.