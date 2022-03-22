Like many readers, I am consumed by the horrors coming out of Ukraine and those, in turn, prompt digging in and seeing all the other places in our world where wars are displacing civilians, most often women and children.
The contrast on today’s (March 17) front page of The Times Argus was shocking, and I want to point it out to all readers: one photo of a group of Vermonters in a vigil supporting the people of Ukraine and in the other photo, the crew members of the USS Vermont, a nuclear-powered attack submarine.
Estimates show in the last 20 years the world has spent over $8 trillion in wars that have caused well over a million people to die. We must find other ways. We must. A starting point could be that all profits from war materials being sent to Ukraine and all profits being made by the shortage of gas and oil as a result of the worldwide economic disruption of the war — that all these profits go not to shareholders but to a fund to rebuild Ukraine and to “wage peace” in other countries. Without profit there would be no war. We can learn so much from the courage of the Ukrainians, including the value of peace.
John Snell
Montpelier
