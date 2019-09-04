One of our local propane retailers in the Rutland area has been running a commercial that illustrates how the average cost to operate a 40-gallon water heater per year with propane is far less than with electricity.
To close the deal and promote the sale of their propane, we learn something contrary to the perception created by climate alarmists and our own state government: The carbon footprint of the propane water heater is far less than that of the electric water heater.
Yet, this concept seems to have been overlooked by those who set the agendas in Montpelier.
Is the truth being overshadowed by too many solar panels to the point of ignoring free market principles?
Just who is lobbying for these agendas in Montpelier anyway, and shouldn't our legislators be concerned about creating perceptions that would seem to favor one industry over another?
It is, perhaps, our free market that best promotes transparency to a higher degree of honest outcome, not the collective agenda of a few who lobby our system for advantage.
The health of our free market is what keeps the light shinning.
Lynn J. Edmunds
Wallingford
