Where are Sanders, Welch and Leahy
when we need them most?
And all the other Dems
who've disappeared like ghosts?
While choosing not to act
they know they’ll still get paid.
They’re acting like the GOP
hushed because they’re afraid.
They’ve raised white flags to surrender
while democracy gets sacked.
Why won’t they stand up and fight
while our rights get attacked?
So come back from your vacations
and take your heads out of the sand.
While Americans are losing their rights
it’s past time you made a stand.
Come on Pat, Bernie and Peter
three wrongs don’t make it right.
So yell, kick and scream for Vermont
with all your might, put up a fight.
Bill Walsh
Barre Town
