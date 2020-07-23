Are we going to quietly accept the presence of unknown military-type personnel on the streets of American cities in ful-dress combat fatigues, whisking protesters off the streets in unmarked cars to unknown locations, with no words of explanation to anyone, including the elected officials of the city?
We have a president who boasts of the "great job" these personnel are doing. We have a president who states he will send more of the same to other prominent cities throughout the country to "stop the protesting." This is an act of an autocratic regime. Where is the outrage?
Patricia A. Schroeder
Castleton
