Hearing TV pundits discuss upcoming elections and the possible disruption the Donald J. Trump Impeachment Trial is having, and will, have on these elections, I understand.
I also understand the Constitution come first. No discussion. No chicken or egg question. The integrity of our elections is dependent upon our faith in our ideals as enshrined in the Constitution. Without this, the elections are meaningless shows put on by carnival barkers, grifters and con men.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
