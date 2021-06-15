I just read a good book. It’s called "White Fragility." It’s about how white people in our white bubble have a hard time discussing racism or acknowledging racism exists, and our failure to discuss it or acknowledge it simply perpetuates it and actually hurts us all.
It’s a good read. I highly recommend it, especially to the members of the Rutland Town Select Board, whose recent consideration of a Declaration of Inclusion is a good example of white fragility.
Members of the Rutland City School Board and Board of Alderman might also enjoy it, given they are considering whether to reinstate a school mascot that’s based upon ethnic imagery.
Steven Schindler
Rutland Town
