I have a question about the insurrection last Wednesday. Why did the police officers on the top steps of the Capitol not draw and use their guns? Imagine the blood bath that would have occurred had the insurrectionists been Black and brown people. This was one of the most blatant examples of white privilege I can imagine.
Charles Pregger
Fair Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.