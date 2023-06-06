Is the solution "get a job!" really? Approximately 10% of America has an IQ of 80 or lower. The Army, which needs recruits, will not accept an individual with an IQ of 80 because they can't find a job this person will be able to do. How many of these people are represented in the homeless? Why don't we know?
Many of the homeless are children. What are their ages? How many are age 15 or above where job potential is possible? Why don't we know?
How many are disabled? Is the disability severe or merely an inconvenience? Why don't we know?
How many are mentally ill and "should" be housed and monitored all the time? How many are merely depressed because they look back on a life of failure and wrong decisions and a future of the same. Why don't we know?
The problem seems to be that no one knows. No one knows who these people are. Our pompous politicians (the Krowinskis, the Baruths, the Cinas, the Nottes, etc.) scream for Band-Aids. House them and forget them … till next time. That won't solve the problem.
What is the cause of homelessness? No one addresses that. When does it first become apparent that certain people can't take care of themselves? Is it at birth? Should we not allow individuals with IQs of 80 to reproduce? Should we always institutionalize mentally challenged individuals?
Merely housing the homeless is not the solution. If you're a "leader," find the causes. That will probably start with the family, the parents and birth. Can't wait to see what you find.
