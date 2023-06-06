Is the solution "get a job!" really? Approximately 10% of America has an IQ of 80 or lower. The Army, which needs recruits, will not accept an individual with an IQ of 80 because they can't find a job this person will be able to do. How many of these people are represented in the homeless? Why don't we know?

Many of the homeless are children. What are their ages? How many are age 15 or above where job potential is possible? Why don't we know?

