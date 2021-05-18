I’m confused as to why it’s so important to be more concerned about the name of a high school mascot than it is to be concerned about a worldwide pandemic? Since when does that take higher precedence to hundreds of thousands of people dead? Let’s focus on more important things.
Let’s not worry about whether a high school mascot name is Raiders or Ravens. It’s ridiculous and petty. The simple and plain: put priorities in order. A high school mascot name is not one of them. The way I look at it is simple: if you want to say Raiders, say Raiders. If you want to say Ravens, say Ravens. Who cares?
Nick Searles
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.