Vermonters own Vermont's lakes and ponds, 800 of them, totaling more than 300,000 acres. These waters are held in trust for us, and for the enjoyment of future generations.

We regulate what people can do to preserve this enjoyment. Experience also shows these regulations are necessary to protect our valuable common resources. Legislators craft regulations using the general principle that people are free to do whatever they wish in public spaces if it does not infringe on the rights/enjoyment of others.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.