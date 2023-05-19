Vermonters own Vermont's lakes and ponds, 800 of them, totaling more than 300,000 acres. These waters are held in trust for us, and for the enjoyment of future generations.
We regulate what people can do to preserve this enjoyment. Experience also shows these regulations are necessary to protect our valuable common resources. Legislators craft regulations using the general principle that people are free to do whatever they wish in public spaces if it does not infringe on the rights/enjoyment of others.
When new technology comes along, regulations are necessary. After jet skis appeared on our lakes in the 1980s, laws were passed to restrict them to lakes of 300 acres or more, and to daylight hours.
Increasingly, wake boats in Vermont are being used to simulate ocean waves of 4 feet (or more as larger, more powerful boats are forthcoming). Unnaturally large waves have damaging effects on our lakes and preclude others' safely enjoying concurrent lake recreation. They stir up bottom sediments/pollutants, erode shorelines, contribute to the spread of invasive species and potentially toxic blue-green algae.
Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes concerned citizens has petitioned the state to keep wake surfing 1,000 feet from shore in water more than 20 feet deep. These regulations would help protect 14,000 acres (~4%) of the total acres available. Wake-boaters could still access ~300,000 acres. These regulations allow this new sport but with reasonable limits in consideration of others’ enjoyment.
Please support the RWVL petition by making your voices heard locally and at the state’s last public meeting to be held in Montpelier in July. Your attention to this critical issue is important for the well-being of our local lakes. Updated information is available at responsiblewakes.org online.
Sunrise Sunset Lake Perch Pond Association president
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.