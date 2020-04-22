I am becoming increasingly alarmed by the growing movement to defy stay at home orders and instead take to the streets in a twisted form of protest against a seeming rise in “tyranny.” At first these seemed to be isolated — albeit alarming — incidents, but now it seems this foolhardy trend of “protesting” social isolation and quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic will come to Vermont. Members of largely conservative Facebook pages are calling for a similar protest to the ones in Michigan and Arizona to take place in Montpelier, an action which will almost certainly extend the pandemic in our state and the country we are all a part of.
People on these Facebook groups are claiming that the government is turning tyrannical, that we are falling into a police state, but I daresay their opinions are terrifyingly shortsighted. Regardless of where you think the coronavirus came from, the facts remain that it is here, it is rampant, and it is far more lethal than the yearly flu. It doesn’t care what your beliefs are; it only exists to be fruitful and multiply, and in doing so it will cut down innocents regardless of how liberal or conservative they are.
If you don’t like the quarantine or are angry with our governor for enforcing it, there are other ways to take out your frustrations; the ballot box, for example.
Anything is better than blocking streets that need to be open for ambulances whose passengers really do not have the time to hear about your political opinion. And if even that does not dissuade you, consider what will happen if at one of these marches or protests, you come into contact with even one person with the virus and you unknowingly breathe it into your lungs even if you try to stay in your car. Who will you infect before you realize you are sick? Your brother? Your wife? Your grandchildren or your mother? Who will reap the rewards of your valiant stand by ending up in the hospital, hoping that a much-needed respirator becomes available? Who will pay because you couldn’t do the responsible, decent thing and stay home?
Olivia McNeely
Townshend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.