Some Vermonters, but not all, believe that the full state legalization of marijuana is inevitable with a few years. The rationale is that Vermonters will pay a premium in taxes and fees in order to not purchase through the black market for varying reasons. Maybe yes, maybe no.
If the full state legalization of marijuana does occur, then where does the tax money go because we know there will be a line forming? Who should be first in line for a significant portion of these taxes and fees receipts — medicinal marijuana users. I have no data, but common sense would indicate that medicinal marijuana users have no insurance for the medicine and are likely low income due to severe illnesses that are likely to limit their income. For those marijuana proponents who have long sought to help the ill with the medicinal properties of marijuana, this course of action seems the only appropriate course of action for a significant portion of the receipts generated from the full state legalization of marijuana. I don't hold out any hope for common sense.
Have you dealt with the annoyingly small dialog box the Rutland Herald uses for letter submission?
Ronald Grande
Rutland
