Your front page photo on May 21 begs the bigger question to Rutland officials and organizers — Why not a May Festival? Call it “Rutland Blooms” or any other name you wish, but do something with all the beauty blooming on our streets in May.
We struggle with the city’s image. Why not do something to celebrate the beauty of our trees that the city continues to upgrade?
David Fretz
Shrewsbury
