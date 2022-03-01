Putin's invasion of Ukraine is under way. The reality and timing of such has been fairly predictable.
There is no great mystery as to why this is happening now. The war in Ukraine is directly related to the war on American democracy that currently rages from within our own borders.
The endless loop of worn-out terms such as fake news, rigged election, I won, the enemy of the people and more, have been part of Putin's vernacular for years. It's well known that Putin has called for, and in some instances, committed, the murder of journalists and political figures who opposed him and his agenda. Sound familiar?
The glowing accolades bestowed upon Putin from one Vladimir Trump is a glaring example of what is likely to come. Clearly, part of Putin's game plan is to get 45 reinstalled into the White House in 2024. Invading Ukraine now, only a few months before our midterm elections, serves as the official kickoff to exactly what Putin's game entails. Interfering in our election happened to work out quite well for Putin in 2016. Vlad Trump returning to his former post will be a win-win scenario for the communist dictator, and a fatal blow to American democracy.
John Mauro
Stowe
