Proposal 5 or the Reproductive Liberty Amendment (RLA), which the Legislature will consider again in January, affirms the right to “personal reproductive autonomy” for all Vermonters. Simply put, it ensures we have the freedom to make our own decisions about parenthood, including whether to choose contraception, abortion or sterilization.
Opponents of abortion are trying to confuse the public and complicate the issue by claiming it is vague and inconsistent with the Vermont way of life. But that is simply not the case. The amendment clearly asserts Vermonters’ long-held desire to shape their own lives.
I thought these rights had long been secured but even in Vermont, they are not. In recent years, more than half the states have restricted access to affordable birth control and to abortion care providers. With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, states will be able to impose even greater restrictions and/or eliminate reproductive freedom altogether.
The Vermont Constitution does not include rights to privacy or other protections that would prevent the Legislature from passing similar restrictions. Even though current state law affirms reproductive choice, it could swiftly be repealed. That is why we need the RLA.
To compel a woman to endure the physical and emotional burden of an unwanted pregnancy against her will is unjust; it denies her basic human dignity and ability to determine her own life course. If you are as concerned as I am, visit reprolibertyvt.org to learn more about the amendment.
Marilyn Blackwell
East Montpelier
