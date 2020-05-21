There are still lots of people here in Vermont not wearing masks. Refusing to cover your face and protect yourself and others from the virus is not only irresponsible, it is a violation of other people's safety. Now, some areas in Vermont are requiring masks be worn in public and in stores.
I believe it is self-destructive and a crime against others to refuse to wear a mask in stores and in public. In a way, it is unconscious suicide and assaultive behavior. If a person is depressed and unhappy and does not care whether they live or die or care about others, they are the perfect person to go without a mask. Think about that!
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
