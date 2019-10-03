Here we go again with the yearly MLB Wild Card games. This nonsense is a pure and simple money maker for team owners and MLB. To think that after playing 162 games in the 90-degree weather over a seven-month period, you end up with one game deciding the entire season, is pathetic. The one game is called a series by MLB, which is all about profit.
The players and coaches deserve better and I believe this wild card idea is bad for the game of baseball. If your team wins the division, then you play off division and conference winners in either five-game or seven-games series. That allows the best teams to move into the World Series. Every fan knows one game is not a true test of the best teams. The Wild Card "Series" can go where it belongs, in the compost under the bleachers/grandstands.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
