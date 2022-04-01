I am writing to you today to let people know 85% of horses sent to auction are bought by kill buyers and sent to very inhumane and cruel slaughter in Canada and Mexico, slaughtered while still alive.
Also, most of our majestic wild horses and burros that the corrupt Bureau of Land Management under the Department of the Interior, Secretary Deb Haaland, with millions of our tax dollars, remove from their federally designated land with cruel helicopter roundups, are sent to slaughter by the thousands, through various nefarious schemes.
That is, those who survive the cruel, abusive roundups — where foals are taken from mares, horses injured and killed at every roundup, foals trampled, families (so important for wild horse survival) broken apart, freedom stolen, all for anchers who want the federal land to graze their own "bred to kill for profit" cattle, who destroy the range that the wild horses support as carbon sequesters, well diggers — they have evolved with this land.
A fact sheet on horse slaughter. can be found at www.horsesinourhands.org/fact-sheet online. Horse slaughter is incredibly cruel and a waste of an intelligent, sentient, loving life. Please call your senators and representatives —we must pass the Safe Act this time and not pander to special interests, which are costing taxpayers millions.
Karen Moulder
Middletown Springs
