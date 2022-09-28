My wife and I just received ballots from VSECU to register our vote on VSECU’s proposed merger with New England Federal Credit Union. We will be voting "yes," and I thought I would offer why.

I grew up in central Vermont and attended Johnson State College. I left for and returned after a rewarding four-year stint in the Air Force, and have now worked for a Rutland-based company for years. I am grateful for the workplace, social network and church communities to which we belong. The lifestyle and beauty Vermont offers is second to none, but it’s also a financially challenging place that demands you get the most out of what you have.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.