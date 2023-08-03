Winning

This past weekend, Rutland Swim Team won the Southern Vermont League Championship by 70 points, which is not a large margin when considering first place in an individual event scores 12 points and first place in a relay scores 24. Out of 109 events, we won nine individual events and one relay — not necessarily the odds you want to see going for the win.

