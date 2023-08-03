This past weekend, Rutland Swim Team won the Southern Vermont League Championship by 70 points, which is not a large margin when considering first place in an individual event scores 12 points and first place in a relay scores 24. Out of 109 events, we won nine individual events and one relay — not necessarily the odds you want to see going for the win.
But we were not going for the win. None of us even entertained the possibility. We had only won one meet all season and as a team, we had mostly inexperienced swimmers with only six weeks of practice. But we trained every day and worked on stroke technique, endurance, starts and turns.
And somehow Rutland won. If you ask me why, I think it came down to participation. We are all familiar with the participation ribbons some competitions hand out as consolation prizes, but on Sunday, participation was clearly more important than winning. Everybody swimming every event had a part in the win, even though few actually won their races. Sometimes it really is important to just show up. Clearly, this was the case this weekend.
I am so proud of the Rutland swimmers for pushing themselves, not just at the meet but also in practice. I am really happy to see 48 personal bests, and I am excited to have had the support and help of all the parents who definitely deserve participation ribbons.
I have to admit I am still surprised, and maybe even amazed, we won the championship meet, but it is an important lesson to learn that trying hard and working together as a team are as important as raw talent and experience. So celebrate the win, get motivated to keep improving and, remember, always show up.