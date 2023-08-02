Water is being siphoned from aquifers in the Arizona desert at no cost to those who ship hay back to the Middle East for their cows to eat … while the state retirement system invests in such action … local landowners have to leave their homesteads that have had their water sucked away …
And there is no justice …
A governor floats plastic tubs with razor wire in rivers that separate the U.S. from Mexico in order to score political points and cause pain to migrants in the process.
Washington politicians openly support, with their lack of contemptuousness, a despicable seditionist in order to save their despicable attempt at being a servant of the people.
And what about us, those who want just us to have our voices rectified through our rights guaranteed by our Constitution?