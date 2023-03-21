It's my understanding that weekend columnist Walt Amses is considered to be controversial in some parts of The Times Argus reader land, but I find him to be the most readable of the weekend commentators (especially now that my other favorite seems to be obsessed with his infirmities).
And, so, I wholeheartedly recommend Walt's most recent column on the subject of "wokeness." It's spot on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.