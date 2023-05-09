The woke culture has taken over our country. It is destroying our traditions and challenging our moral values. To many, it’s exhibiting shear madness promoted by the press, Democrats/progressives, and our education establishment.

Non-punishment of criminal behavior and the failure to enforce immigration laws is highlighted daily on the news. Legalizing and encouraging marijuana and gambling is a gateway to more harmful consequences. Taxpayer entitlements for refusing to look for work undermines worker self-esteem and contributions to our society.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.