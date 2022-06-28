The recent Supreme Court ruling regarding Roe v. Wade is just another example of America backsliding from equality of opportunity and liberty for all to the good old days when white land- (and often slave-) owning men could tell everyone else, including all women, what they needed to do to satisfy the white male perspective that still pervades our politics.
My old friend, George Carlin, summed it up best: Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months — after that, they don't want to know about you. They don't want to hear from you. No, nothing. No neo-natal care, no day care, no Head Start, no school lunch, no food stamp, no welfare, no nothing. If you're pre-born — you're fine. If you are pre-school, you're screwed …. These people aren't pro-life, they're anti-women.
It was true decades ago, and it is still true today. Who will raise these unwanted children? Not the folks who fought to restrict a woman's right to choose her own health care decisions. Is there a more fundamental right than the right to be free to make decisions about your own physical body and health? I don't think so. How can so many people disagree with such a fundamental fact. The older I get, the more befuddled and frustrated I become with my fellow Americans.
Michael Metz
West Rutland
