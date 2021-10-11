Wouldn’t a lot fewer people mean hugely reduced emissions of carbon; massively less generation of solid waste; a pause in the destruction of the natural environment; and an easing of the chemical pollution of land, air and water. Not to mention reduction of the crowding together that has made us a prime target for the current pandemic and future pandemics.
Population control seems to me to be the almost-never-mentioned remedy to many of our problems. Wouldn’t modern birth control, provided free and with guidance to a properly educated population and combined with a reasonable safety net, allow everyone to control their destiny?
One suspects that capitalism — its need for endless growth and larger markets — is the Kool Aid we have all drunk, the sand we have stuck our heads in, making us oblivious to our means of salvation.
To further overwork some metaphors, we endlessly put out fires (or try to) and rearrange deck chairs on our sinking ship.We put our faith in the lottery ticket of technology, thinking we can grow, spend and consume our way out of our problems.
We could solve this. I don’t think we will.
Jack Crowther
Rutland
