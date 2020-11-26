When I read Mr. Butch Paul's commentary in the Nov. 25 Rutland Herald, I was struck by the following words. "They came with the agenda of canceling, revising and eradicating our history. They chose to disregard our past. They lack the ability or will to study the history of Rutland with objectivity. Instead they cling to their woke attitudes that place personal feelings over fact and reason."
The irony of this statement is that if the "they" were a reference to non-Indigenous people rather than "five members of the Rutland Board of Aldermen," and the word "woke" was replaced with the word nescient, then I imagine that might explain how people of Native American ancestry feel about this issue.
Jane Callahan
Rutland
