To all in the Mill River district who have worked so hard to keep political and divisive flags off the flag poles at our schools, I want to offer my heartfelt thanks and praise. Beginning in June 2020 when the initial flag request was made, you worked tirelessly to get petitions signed, to attend meetings and fight against this assault on our children's education. As a result of your work, the initial request to fly two flags at all five of our district schools for an undetermined length of time has been reduced to one flag at one school for three months. What we did counted.
At this point we all need to respect the law and accept what has taken place. I know there are very strong feelings in our communities about this issue. There may be some who are motivated to do the wrong thing with respect to the flag and school property. I am asking everyone to refrain from any unlawful or unruly actions. That's not who we are or want to be. There will be many opportunities to make the changes necessary regarding district leadership to ensure that something like this not happen again. We all need to work together in the future to make sure this change happens.
Art Peterson
Clarendon
