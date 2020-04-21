April 22 will mark the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day, when a group of college students spearheaded what's now the world's largest secular holiday. With this annual reminder of the global environmental struggle, it's important to look ahead towards what the nation is doing to continue this fight for a cleaner planet.
I am a college student at Bennington College, enrolled in a class on plastic pollution.
Plastic pollution is a major threat to our environment and our health.
America is currently experiencing a boom in plastic production, linked to the expansion of fracking. Less than 10% of the plastic ever produced has been recycled. The solution needs to be: make and use less plastic.
The Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act, recently introduced in Congress, would place the responsibility of plastic waste onto the producers, requiring them to fund the
management of the plastic waste they create, rather than taxpayers. This approach is called Extended Producer Responsibility.
Vermont adopted one of the strongest plastic reduction laws in the nation, slated to take effect on July 1, 2020. Starting in July, polystyrene will be banned, plastic bags will be prohibited, there will be a small fee on paper bags to encourage reusable bags, and you would only be provided a plastic straw if you request one. All very reasonable measures considering the seriousness of this issue. The fight for a cleaner world should be an apolitical issue, as we are all in this together. And that work begins with those generating the problem — in this case, the plastics industry.
John Kornfeld
Westfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.