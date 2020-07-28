The leaders in charge of the Rutland Sculpture Trail are going to create a sculpture of Redfield Proctor, founder of Vermont Marble Co. UVM professor Kevin Thornton revealed quite clearly, for those who didn’t already know, Proctor’s legacy of selfish grasping for power was so great that he carved out his own personal political fiefdom, naming it after himself, then built his wealth, dollar on top of dollar, by mistreating his workers.
When Proctor’s statue is completed, I recommend it be set up next to Otter Creek where it can be thrown into the water for the fish to admire.
Justin Lindholm
Mendon
