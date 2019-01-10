I am a longtime subscriber, and have generally felt that the Herald does a great job for a small paper, and has been fairly even-handed in it's perspective on the news.
Lately, however, it seems that whoever is writing the headlines, especially on the editorial page, has a particularly anti-Bernie Sanders spin. The two articles pertaining to sexual harassment in his 2016 campaign seemed to me to have rather harsh headlines compared to the content of the articles, but today's editorial page was a more extreme case. Above a letter from Geoffrey Levens, your headline was "Sanders fracturing Dems," when the letter itself made no mention of Sen. Sanders, and seemed to convey a rather pro-Sanders perspective. Similarly, the commentary by James Ehlers, which had to do with a proposed amendment to the state Constitution (which Sen. Sanders has nothing to do with) had the headline, "Open letter to Sanders." Again, the writer made no mention of Sen. Sanders.
If the headlines have nothing to do with the letter or article that follows, that's deceptive and makes for shoddy journalism. Surely, you can do better.
Kevin Kiefaber
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.