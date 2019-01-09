You scaring Bernie Sanders and telling him not to run for the U.S. presidency is not helpful.
As a liberal Democrat, I realize, we need to keep the Democratic Party together at all costs.
I want Donald Trump voted out of the Oval Office like every other Democrat does now.
However, telling Bernie Sanders not to run is not the best answer for our Democratic Party.
Jeffrey Glenn
Florence, Kentucky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.