The thought of having people like Bernie and Leahy in the U.S. Senate makes me sick to my stomach when they put forward beliefs that a baby born to a mother who doesn't want it should be put to death.
I thought the Hitler era was ended some years ago.
Francis T. Haas
Rutland
