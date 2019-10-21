The New York Yanks are in deep trouble now after losing to a team with a salary of $44 million less, with none of their big time sluggers doing anything and now it is all over. The winter will be very sad for these "savage" players.
The Astros had yet another walk-off home run in the deciding Game 6 and beat the Bombers badly. Bad base running and fielding doomed the Yanks. With pitching deciding this playoff series and the Yanks' very poor starting rotation, GM "Cash" looks like he needs to reevaluate his priorities for the team. Manager Boonie kept changing the lineup and that backfired too. His players were out of synch and looked spaced out.
Meanwhile for the Astros, Justin Verlander gave up four runs in the first inning in Game 5 and lost it. This guy said he was "nervous" before the game and I wonder what that was about. Telling the booth guys before Game 5 that Yank hitters are "relentless" was a bad idea and I say never say how good the enemy team is. His future is up for grabs. Now the Yanks can watch the World Series and cry in their beer.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
