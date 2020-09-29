A Sept. 24 New York Times article addressed President Trump's questioning the legitimacy of the upcoming election and the peaceful transfer of power should he lose. The newspaper requested comments from the nation's 26 Republican governors. Only one responded, and it was not Vermont's.
The comments of Vermont's Republican Party Chair Deborah Billado, quoted in that same article, stating her unsubstantiated distrust of the mail-in ballot system, only served to heighten our concern.
So, we have a question for Gov. Scott: Will you or will you not publicly state your support for a peaceful transfer of power if Mr. Trump loses in November? We do hope the Vermont Republican Party will voice their support of our democracy.
Tony Masuck and Nan Dubin
East Wallingford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.