I was at a meeting the other night, and they served pizza. There were three huge pizza boxes, which could not be recycled because they were not clean. Same for the paper cups and plates, due to a coating on them. I guess the box tops could have been cut off, because they were clean.
It occurred to me that the only thing that would not need to go to a landfill were the paper napkins. They could go in my compost bucket and eventually to my worm bins, where they would then become compost and go back into the earth, from whence they came.
I have five worm bins in my basement/cellar. For several years, I only had one, but the need for more required increasing to five. The worm bins are clean and odorless and could be kept anywhere, even under your coffee table. Meat scraps don't compost but egg shells, coffee grounds, vegetables and fruit peelings, paper towels, etc., are all food for red wigglers (Eisinia fetida).
I shred newspapers for worm bedding, so say goodbye to this column.
Elaine Nordmeyer
Hubbardton
